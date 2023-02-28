Letcher County police searching for repeat offender after overnight chase

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - A police chase, spanning two counties, has officers looking for a repeat offender.

Sunday night, an officer with the Jenkins Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop when the driver of a pickup truck was speeding through Jenkins, shining his bright lights.

The driver- later identified as Jared Ratliff, 30, of Jenkins- increased his speed, leading a chase into Pike County. The Jenkins officer and a Letcher County Sheriff’s deputy followed him and lost him near Kelly Mountain, where a KSP trooper joined the pursuit.

Officers stopped to discuss the chase after losing him, at which point he made his way back out onto the road and- according to police- attempted to hit the officers with his truck.

The chase resumed along KY 805 and back into Jenkins where officers deployed spike strips, flattening two of his tires, but he kept the chase moving through Dorton before jumping out of the truck near the school.

Officers advised that he was carrying a weapon and he “refused to show hands.”

“We obviously presented our weapons,” said Chief of Police James Stephens. “At which point, he told me- because I know him and he knows me- he said, ‘Jim, I don’t have a gun; I’ve got a knife. And I want to die.’”

After being ordered to drop the knife and get on the ground, he took off on foot.

“Seeing that he was a danger to himself and definitely others, less lethal bean bag rounds were utilized,” said Stephens.

Though three rounds were fired- all of which hit him- he did not stop. The chase continued on foot and the officers lost him in the woods near the Flemings Branch area.

Speeds were in the high 80s during the car chase, but officers say no other drivers were out during the pursuit. However, officers say it is not the first time Ratliff has been in this situation, leading a chase and putting others in danger.

“Not long ago, he was shot three times with lethal rounds by Whitesburg Police Department. He’s got a rather extensive criminal history and here he is doing this stuff again,” said Stephens.

Ratliff was placed on Mandatory Supervision Release earlier this month, after serving time for similar charges following the Whitesburg incident in 2021.

The JPD is working to get warrants for him, including charges of wanton endangerment of a police officer. But he has not been located or arrested.

Though Stephens does not think he poses an immediate danger to the community, based on previous interactions and knowledge, anyone who sees Ratliff is asked to contact the police immediately.

“You never know. With another human, you don’t know what kind of things he’s going through that made him wanna go hauling booty through town anyway,” said Stephens. “So, anytime you deal with any kind of law breaker, you never know.”

