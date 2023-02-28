Laurel County woman threatens to kill deputy during arrest

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is facing some serious charges after police say she threatened to kill a sheriff’s deputy during an arrest.

It happened Saturday morning off Pleasant View Road, just west of London.

One Laurel County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a complaint at a home there. Once the deputy arrived at the scene and made contact with the woman, later identified as Ashley Ann Lewis, 30, of London, we’re told she started cursing and screaming at him.

When the deputy tried to arrest her, Lewis punched and kicked him several times along with threatening to kill him.

London Police officers came to help and with their assistance, the suspect was taken into custody.

Lewis is charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening and assault on a police officer.

She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

