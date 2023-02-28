Kentucky woman arrested after pointing gun at police

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Lincoln County woman is in trouble after police say she threatened several people and pointed a gun at a sheriff’s deputy.

It happened Monday just after 10 a.m. at a home at the Valley View Trailer Park on Kelley Lane Road in Wayne County.

When the deputy arrived, he learned the ongoing argument was between two family members after one of them was asked to leave.

We’re told the woman in question, Rosanna Gregory, 37, of Waynesburg, was inside a van yelling and cursing at everyone.

The deputy told Gregory she needed to leave when she pulled a gun from the center console and pointed it at him saying she was taking the weapon with her.

The deputy then pulled the woman from the van and placed her under arrest.

Gregory is charged with menacing, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

She was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

