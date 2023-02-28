Kentucky lawmakers advance two vehicle-related bills

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers have advanced several bills that deal with the use of technology in both enforcement of cars and how cars operate.

One bill would allow traffic cameras to cite you if you’re speeding through a construction zone. Another bill deals with the operation of cars through little to no human involvement, also known as autonomous vehicles.

Tuesday’s discussion in the House Transportation Committee shows just how far technology has come in both enforcement of and the operation of your car.

The first bill deals with traffic cameras in construction zones. You’d get a citation with a fine if you’re caught speeding in a construction zone.

“The cameras would take a picture of the driver and the license plate. There would be signage as you enter into these work zones indicating the cameras are present,” said Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville.

The other bill deals with the regulation of autonomous or self-driving vehicles. It’s a technology that may still be several years down the road, but proponents say it’s needed now.

“It would provide for the safe and swift deployment of such vehicles,” said Ariel Wolf, general counsel to the Autonomous Vehicle Administration. “In following several other states, 20, that have a similar construction.”

Both bills passed with some opposition and will go to the House floor. If the construction zone camera bill became law, it would also set up an appeals process if you didn’t believe you were speeding through the construction zone.

Some who spoke out against the autonomous vehicle bill say such cars and trucks will lead to future job loss and could pose significant safety issues.

