Issues and Answers: Treasurer and Auditor candidate Allison Ball

By Evan Hatter
Updated: 7 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a bit of a homecoming on Monday night’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition.

WYMT’s Steve Hensley welcomed current state Treasurer and Republican candidate for Auditor of Public Accounts Allison Ball to the program. Ball is originally from Floyd County and is in her second term as Treasurer.

Before she was elected treasurer in 2015, Ball practiced bankruptcy law and spent four years as Assistant Floyd County Attorney. She later became the first constitutional officer to give birth while in office.

You can see the entire interview with Allison Ball above!

