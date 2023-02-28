High School Scoreboard - Night 1 of Regional Tournaments

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Regional tournaments are underway across the state.

Girls’ 12th Region Tournament

Pulaski County 55, West Jessamine 50

Girls’ 13th Region Tournament

North Laurel 62, Harlan County 38

South Laurel 66, Knox Central 62 (overtime)

Girls’ 14th Region Tournament

Hazard 67, Wolfe County 63

Letcher Central 60, Owsley County 56

Girls’ 15th Region Tournament

Martin County 75, Floyd Central 69

Pikeville 72, Belfry 32

