High School Scoreboard - Night 1 of Regional Tournaments
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Regional tournaments are underway across the state.
Girls’ 12th Region Tournament
Pulaski County 55, West Jessamine 50
Girls’ 13th Region Tournament
North Laurel 62, Harlan County 38
South Laurel 66, Knox Central 62 (overtime)
Girls’ 14th Region Tournament
Hazard 67, Wolfe County 63
Letcher Central 60, Owsley County 56
Girls’ 15th Region Tournament
Martin County 75, Floyd Central 69
Pikeville 72, Belfry 32
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.