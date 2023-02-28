February ends on a sunny note

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A beautiful day is on tap across the mountains with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Tuesday through Wednesday

The weather will be much quieter across the region on Tuesday. We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Be sure to get out and enjoy this awesome weather because more changes are on the way.

Into tonight, the forecast is quiet. We remain dry and mostly clear to partly cloudy. Overnight lows fall into the mid-40s.

Most of your Wednesday looks dry and warmer. High temperatures reach the mid-70s by Wednesday afternoon under a partly sunny sky. However, scattered showers look to return by Wednesday night, and some of the rain could be heavy. We could see some isolated flooding issues, especially near the KY/TN border, so be sure to stay weather aware. Overnight lows dip into the mid-50s.

Soggy End to the Work Week

Scattered showers look to linger into Thursday morning, but we should get a small break by Thursday afternoon and evening. However, more showers look to move back into the region by Thursday night. Highs on Thursday top out in the mid-60s, while low temperatures fall into the mid-50s.

Another weather system looks to sweep through the region on Friday, and this will bring another chance for showers and windy conditions. Again, we could see winds up to 30-40 mph. Scattered showers are also possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s by Friday afternoon, but we fall into the upper-30s by Friday night.

Drying Out for the Weekend

Some good news, the forecast looks much quieter for the weekend.

We look dry and partly cloudy on Saturday. However, temperatures will be cooler. Highs reach the upper-40s and lower-50s, while lows dip into the lower-30s.

We remain dry on Sunday under plenty of sunshine. Highs look to top out in the lower-50s, and lows bottom out in the lower-30s.

