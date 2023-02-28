Convicted child rapist sentenced in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A convicted child rapist was sentenced in Claiborne Co. on Feb. 24, according to the 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler.

Dominique Justice was sentenced to 105 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Justice was convicted of multiple acts of child sexual abuse including rape of a child, incest and statutory rape.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office detectives and officials with the Claiborne County Child Advocacy Center and the Department of Children’s Services were involved in the investigation, Effler said.

CHILD RAPIST SENTENCED On Friday, February 24, 2023, Eighth Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Zachary R. Walden... Posted by Jared Effler 8th District Attorney General on Monday, February 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.