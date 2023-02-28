ARH Mountain Student Achiever Nicholas Hardin

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nicholas Hardin is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Nicholas is a senior at Johnson Central High School where he has a 4.0 GPA.

He was elected senior class president, a 2022 governor’s scholar, and a member of the Spirit Club, Skills USA, and 4-H Club. Nicholas was also a member of the soccer, tennis, and swim teams.

Congratulations, Nicholas!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
‘It’s over’: Law enforcement officials react to suicide of accused officer killer
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
KSP says Amoura Michelle Smallwood suffered “nonaccidental injuries” including bruising from...
Bond increased for Southern Kentucky man accused in ‘horrific child death’
Whitley Co. Arrest
Whitley County parents arrested following overdose
Kenneth "Kenny" Ray Payne was found dead Sunday evening, February 26, 2023.
Missing Buchanan County man found dead

Latest News

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Nicholas Hardin - February 28, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Nicholas Hardin - February 28, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever - February 27, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever - February 27, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever - February 27, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kaylee Grace Ledington - February 27, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Sydney Sebastian - February 21, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Sydney Sebastian - February 21, 2023