ARH Mountain Student Achiever Nicholas Hardin

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nicholas Hardin is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Nicholas is a senior at Johnson Central High School where he has a 4.0 GPA.

He was elected senior class president, a 2022 governor’s scholar, and a member of the Spirit Club, Skills USA, and 4-H Club. Nicholas was also a member of the soccer, tennis, and swim teams.

Congratulations, Nicholas!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.