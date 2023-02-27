Woman falls 15 feet down manhole, fire officials say

A St. Albans woman was injured after fire crews say she fell 15 feet down a manhole. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A woman in Vermont was hospitalized after she fell 15 feet down a manhole Sunday, according to first responders.

Fire crews in St. Albans said they believe the manhole cover had been knocked loose by a snowplow, and the woman fell through it while walking near her driveway.

Fortunately, first responders were able to remove the woman safely and take her to the hospital.

The woman was stuck in the manhole for about 45 minutes before she was rescued.

Her condition is unknown.

