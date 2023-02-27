Wayne Co. Sheriff: Bardstown man arrested after deputies find 45 grams of meth
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Bardstown man was arrested after deputies found 45 grams of meth on Saturday.
Deputies pulled a car over Saturday evening on Lockett Street.
During the traffic stop, K-9 Dunya was deployed for a free air sniff around the car.
Dunya alerted on both sides of the car for drugs.
While searching the driver, officials said they found a bag of a crystal substance.
The crystal substance tested positive for meth. Officials said the substance had a total weight of 45 grams.
Joseph R. Nalley was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.
Nalley was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.
