WATCH LIVE: Girls quarterfinals tip off at the 13th Region Tournament

By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve taken the WYMT Game of the Week to The Corbin Arena on the last stop on the Road to Rupp: the 13th Region Tournament.

Monday night features the first girls quarterfinals. All the action tips off with the North Laurel Lady Jaguars taking on the Harlan County Lady Black Bears with tip-off at 6:00 p.m. Following that game at approximately 7:30 p.m., game two between the Knox Central Lady Panthers and the South Laurel Lady Cardinals.

You can watch everything on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2, check with your local cable provider for the channel number in your area. If you don’t have access to H&I, we’re streaming all the games on our website WYMT.com and in the player above.

