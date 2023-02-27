Top 5 Plays - February 27, 2023
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District champions have been crowned, and the tournament games were packed with exciting plays.
No. 5 - Corbin’s Hayden Llewellyn steal to Carter Stewart for the Trey Worley layup
No. 4 - Breathitt County’s Austin Sperry alley-oop to Christian Collins
No. 3 - Martin County’s Luke Hale to Brayden McKenzie with the dunk
No. 2 - North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard backward roll out of three-pointer
No. 1 - Barbouville’s Ty Clark scores as the buzzer sounds to win the 51st District
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.