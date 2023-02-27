Sheriff: Wayne County woman arrested, charged with animal cruelty

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials arrested a Wayne County woman on Sunday after she reportedly shot two dogs.

Deputies responded to a home on KY-3285 following a domestic violence complaint.

While deputies were responding to the scene, they said the woman broke into a locked car, found two guns and shot two dogs belonging to the family.

When officials arrived, they found the woman walking down the driveway. They also found her husband and two children inside the home, but they were unharmed.

Deputies found the two dogs inside an animal enclosure, and they said both dogs had gunshot wounds. They also found two handguns about 20 feet from the enclosure.

Julie M. Goatee was arrested and charged with two counts of animal cruelty and two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Wayne County Animal Control also responded to the scene to help with the injured animals. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Goatee was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

