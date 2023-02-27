Missing Buchanan County man found dead

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A man from Buchanan County, Va. missing for nearly ten days was found dead Sunday evening.

63-year-old Kenneth “Kenny” Ray Payne was last seen near Hurley, Va. on February 18.

A body found in a creek Sunday evening in the Lester’s Fork area of Buchanan County was identified as Payne’s by officials with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation also assisted with the case and foul play is not expected at this time.

Payne’s body will be taken to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke while the investigation into his disappearance and death continues.

