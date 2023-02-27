Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine

(WHSV)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:46 PM EST
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice a statement on Sunday evening after learning of the death of a coal miner in Mingo County, West Virginia.

William Mapes, of Freeburn, KY, died Sunday afternoon while working as a contractor for LSM Contracting near Central Appalachian Mining LLC’s Grapevine South Surface Mine, located in Mingo County. Mapes was 73 years old and had 53 years of mining experience.

“Any time we lose a brave coal miner, it’s a tragedy beyond belief,” Gov. Justice said. “We should all be eternally grateful to Mr. Mapes for his 53 years as a coal miner, just as we should always be grateful to all coal miners across our state. Cathy and I will keep this man and his loved ones in our prayers and ask all West Virginians to join with us.”

