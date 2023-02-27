Laurel County man charged with possession of heroin

Laurel County man arrested after Knox County Deputies found loaded handgun, plastic bag...
Laurel County man arrested after Knox County Deputies found loaded handgun, plastic bag containing suspected Heroin, a glass "meth" pipe and more than $3,000 in cash.(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Knox County arrested a man after conducting a traffic stop on Sears Lane in the Gray community Saturday.

During the stop, Knox County deputies found a plastic bag containing suspected Heroin, a glass pipe with meth, a loaded handgun and more than $3,000 in cash.

Deputies also found a rock-like substance, in which the man claims he was on his way to sell to someone else as meth.

Keith Bishop, 44 of London, was arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance (first degree), Possession for Sale/Transfer Simulated Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia.

Bishop was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

