Ky. fire department mourns loss of retired firefighter/EMT

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Middlesboro Fire Department is mourning the loss of John David Lewis.

A Facebook post from the Middlesboro Fire Department said Lewis died Sunday.

Lewis also went by the name “Louie” and retired several years ago as a firefighter/EMT.

“Without a doubt, Louie’s commitment and service to the fire department and the citizens of Middleboro had a positive impact on many peoples’ lives,” the post said.

Funeral arrangements are unknown at this time.

See more below:

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.