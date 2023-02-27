Ky. fire department mourns loss of retired firefighter/EMT

John David Lewis
John David Lewis
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Middlesboro Fire Department is mourning the loss of John David Lewis.

A Facebook post from the Middlesboro Fire Department said Lewis died Sunday.

Lewis also went by the name “Louie” and retired several years ago as a firefighter/EMT.

“Without a doubt, Louie’s commitment and service to the fire department and the citizens of Middleboro had a positive impact on many peoples’ lives,” the post said.

Funeral arrangements are unknown at this time.

