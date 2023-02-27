Knott County community still stranded after mid-February flood

TOPMOST, Ky. (WYMT) - This is the second time a crossing on Little Doty Branch has been destroyed because of flooding.

The destruction has left around 25 people with no way out of their community.

They are riding a side-by-side down a railroad track just for access to a highway.

“Quite a few miles, and he said the rear end’s starting to heat up on the side-by-side. So, they’re built for really slow travel, the side-by-sides, but you need transportation once you get out of here,” Carl Slone, who is stranded by the flood, said.

Isolation has also left over twenty people unable to work, leaving them to jobs around the house, but missing hours on the clock.

That is leaving Carl Slone and his wife in a tough spot.

“She’s needed in her job. So, it’s pretty, for us it’s pretty urgent. By any reason you need out is a good enough reason,” Slone said.

Between the July flood and heavy rain earlier this month, the Little Doty Branch community has been stranded over 30 days combined.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.