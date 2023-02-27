Kentucky back in AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - The Kentucky Wildcats are back in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since the calendar turned 2023, making the cut as the 23rd-ranked team this week.

Checking in at No. 23 this week 📈 pic.twitter.com/9k33Ei4Lv4 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 27, 2023

John Calipari’s squad was last ranked during the week of December 26, 2022.

After being squarely on the bubble just a couple of weeks ago following the loss against Georgia, Kentucky has played their way back into the NCAA Tournament in the eyes of many bracketologists with four straight victories including a 66-54 victory against a ranked Tennessee squad nine days ago.

The Wildcats finish their home schedule with a date against Vanderbilt on Wednesday before wrapping up their regular season slate at Arkansas on Saturday.

