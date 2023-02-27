Kentucky back in AP Top 25

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots between Auburn's Johni Broome, left, and Allen Flanigan...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots between Auburn's Johni Broome, left, and Allen Flanigan (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/AP) - The Kentucky Wildcats are back in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since the calendar turned 2023, making the cut as the 23rd-ranked team this week.

John Calipari’s squad was last ranked during the week of December 26, 2022.

After being squarely on the bubble just a couple of weeks ago following the loss against Georgia, Kentucky has played their way back into the NCAA Tournament in the eyes of many bracketologists with four straight victories including a 66-54 victory against a ranked Tennessee squad nine days ago.

The Wildcats finish their home schedule with a date against Vanderbilt on Wednesday before wrapping up their regular season slate at Arkansas on Saturday.

