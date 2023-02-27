Great Smoky Mountains National Park records second-busiest year

12,937,633 people visited the park last year.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials had a busy year last year. In fact, 2022 was the second-busiest year ever recorded.

12,937,633 people visited the park last year, 1.5 million more than the average.

GSMNP had more visitation than Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon combined.

The busiest year ever recorded was 2021 with more than 14 million visits.

