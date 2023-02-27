FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Windy Monday ahead, some gusty showers also possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A breezy start to the work week is on tap. Winds could gust up to 50 mph in some places by this afternoon and evening. A Wind Advisory is in place.

Monday & Monday Night

A busy start to the work week is on tap across the region. Scattered showers are possible under a mix of Sun and clouds, especially during the afternoon and evening. The severe weather threat looks low, but some heavy rain can not be ruled out. The better chance for severe weather will be north of I-64.

Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

The big story for most of us will be the strong, gradient winds. Away from showers, we could still see winds up to 40 or 50 mph! Winds could be strong enough to knock down tree limbs or powerlines, so be sure to stay weather aware through Monday evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire region through 7 p.m.

Wind Advisory (WYMT Weather)

It will also be a mild day. High temperatures top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Into tonight, the weather starts to calm down. Scattered showers will be possible during the evening hours, but we start to dry out and clear out by tonight. Winds will also start to calm down. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-upper-40s.

High Pressure Builds In

High pressure returns on Tuesday, so the forecast is looking awesome! We stay dry on Tuesday under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. Highs top out in the lower-60s. We remain dry through Tuesday night. Overnight lows dip into the mid-40s.

Most of your Wednesday looks dry and mild. Temperatures soar into the mid-and-lower-70s by Wednesday afternoon under a mix of Sun and clouds. However, scattered showers look to return by Wednesday night. Temperatures only fall into the mid-50s.

Soggy End to the Work Week

Rain chances look to stick around into Thursday. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Temperatures top out in the mid-60s, and lows dip into the upper-40s.

More showers are possible on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky, and some of the rain could be heavy. Highs on Friday top out in the lower-60s, but lows tumble into the lower-30s by Friday night.

