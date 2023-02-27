FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds wind down late

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a breezy day with gusty showers pushing through the region. The gusty winds and shower chances finally take a break as we get past tonight.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We keep it breezy tonight as our cold front works through the region. We’ll slowly clear out overnight as lows still fall back to about 50º.

Sunshine is back as we head into our day on Tuesday and we’ll keep things rather mild as well, as winds calm down and highs get back up into the middle 60s. Mostly clear skies expected overnight, but we keep it mild for overnight lows in the middle 40s.

Midweek and Beyond

Things start to change as we head toward the middle of the week. We look to stay mostly dry on Wednesday, but clouds will be on the increase later in the day. That’s ahead of showers that try to move in later during the nighttime hours. Highs start getting mild again, with middle 70s looking possible as we head into Wednesday. As showers continue to be scattered about on Thursday and Friday, we’ll see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

One thing we’ll watch is some cooler air trying to sneak in on Friday night as we continue to see showers push through. This could lead to some wintry mix or snow through the region. But warm ground temperatures would preclude any accumulation at first. Things do look to get nicer toward the weekend with highs in the 50s.

