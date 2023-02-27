EKY non-profit hosts flood relief concert

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians got to hear a band with Appalachian roots at the Hindman Settlement School, on Sunday.

The McLain Family Band returned to where it all started.

“Raymond McLain Sr. traveled around Knott County for many years, bringing music to the one-room schoolhouses in the county. Way before the schools were consolidated into bigger groups,” Hindman Settlement School Art and Music Education Director Sarah Kate Morgan said.

They brought a bluegrass tune that kept heads bopping and feet tapping.

“This music resonates in this culture with a lot of people. I wouldn’t say all the people, or even most, but many people really like Bluegrass music and relate to these kinds of traditional music here in Eastern Kentucky and Central Kentucky,” McLain Family Band musician Al White said.

Relating to Appalachian culture is a big reason the Hindman Settlement School set up the concert.

It was an event dedicated to recovering from the July flood.

“Those physical scars are gonna be here for a long time, and also, people were affected emotionally,” Sarah Kate Morgan said.

They believe gathering is one of the best ways to grow through trauma.

“It can be hard to feel safe right where you live, and part of our reasonings for having these monthly gatherings is giving a place people can get together, and just build community and enjoy each other’s company,” Sarah Kate Morgan said.

All of the donations from the concert go to the Knott County Long Term Disaster Recovery Group.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.