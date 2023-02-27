EKY health care workers react to KY Senate bill that aims to prevent work-related burnout

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In recent years, work-related fatigue or burnout has impacted health care workers across the Commonwealth.

“The health care industry in general, its a stressful work environment,” said Medical Director of Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, Dr. John Jones. “COVID kind of shed a light on that, especially when you’re going through a major event, like a global pandemic.”

But Kentucky Senate Bill 12 is aiming to relieve some of the mental strain Kentucky physicians may be facing.

“Well, my understanding of the bill is that you don’t have to report if you go seek mental health treatment or any kind of wellness treatment, that the physicians do not have to report it,” said Jones.

Senate Bill 12 protects the confidentiality of doctors, stating that if a physician chooses to seek counseling, coaching or other resources for work related-fatigue or mental health, it should not impact their employment.

“When something like that becomes reportable, its very hard for the physician who made need mental health care to go seek it because they’re afraid that its gonna be used against them later,” Jones added.

Those with PCCEK said this bill can potentially become a game changer for Kentucky physicians.

“I’m really not sure why its taken so long to get to this point,” said PCCEK psychiatric and mental health nurse practitioner Shannon Herald-Combs. “We’ve made great strides in taking away the stigma related to it, so I see absolutely no negative benefits to this. This will be nothing but a positive impact on our community.”

Senate Bill 12 has made it to the House and is waiting for committee assignment.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.