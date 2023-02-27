The Doobie Brothers bringing “50th Anniversary Tour” to Appalachian Wireless Arena

AppWire Arena
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Doobie Brothers are coming to Eastern Kentucky.

Their 50th Anniversary Tour has had Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee back on the road together for the first time in more than 25 years.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven’t gotten to yet on this tour,” said Tom Johnston.

The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour will make a stop at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on June 30.

Tickets will go on sale beginning March 3 at 10 a.m. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available.

For more information, click here.

