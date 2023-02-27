Bourbon lovers can win rare bottles of bourbon benefiting Make-A-Wish

One winner will go home with five bottles of bourbon: Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Years Old...
One winner will go home with five bottles of bourbon: Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Years Old Lot B, Horse Soldier Commander’s Select 13 Year Bourbon Whiskey in a signed box, a signed bottle of Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon, W.L. Weller 12 Year, and Blanton’s Green Label Special Reserve.(Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five of the most sought-after bottles of bourbon are being raffled off benefiting a good cause.

Tickets for the Bourbon Lover’s Raffle are now on sale with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, according to a release.

One winner will go home with five bottles of bourbon: Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Years Old Lot B, Horse Soldier Commander’s Select 13 Year Bourbon Whiskey in a signed box, a signed bottle of Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon, W.L. Weller 12 Year, and Blanton’s Green Label Special Reserve.

Each $100 raffle ticket will benefit the local Make-A-Wish chapter, which the organizations said celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Tickets will be sold until noon on March 11 with the drawing held on March 11 at 9 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
Whitley Co. Arrest
Whitley County parents arrested following overdose
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Bond increased for Southern Kentucky man accused in ‘horrific child death’
Kenneth "Kenny" Ray Payne was found dead Sunday evening, February 26, 2023.
Missing Buchanan County man found dead
14 arrests whitley
Multi-agency effort leads to 14 arrests in Whitley County