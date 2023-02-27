ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kaylee Grace Ledington - February 27, 2023
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kaylee Grace Ledington is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
Kaylee is a senior at Knox Central High School where she has a 4.0 GPA.
She is a member of Link Crew, First Priority, the Outstanding Delegation at the Kentucky Youth Assembly, HOSA Club Secretary, a member of the Lighthouse Team and a HOBY Alumni.
Congratulations, Kaylee!
