ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kaylee Grace Ledington - February 27, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kaylee Grace Ledington is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Kaylee is a senior at Knox Central High School where she has a 4.0 GPA.

She is a member of Link Crew, First Priority, the Outstanding Delegation at the Kentucky Youth Assembly, HOSA Club Secretary, a member of the Lighthouse Team and a HOBY Alumni.

Congratulations, Kaylee!

