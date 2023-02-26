Watching a wind threat

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy weekend for us throughout the mountains, we’re still not completely done with the threat for showers. However, as we head into the beginning of the work week, not only do we keep the shower threat, we’ll increase the threat for gusty to damaging winds at times.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers are on their way back in tonight as the warm front associated with our next system pushes through the region during the overnight hours. Not particularly heavy rain, but they may have some gusty winds with them at times. We’re mild, in the upper 40s, for overnight lows.

As we head into Monday, we are firmly in what’s known as “the warm sector.” Not only will we see gusty southerly winds up to 40 mph at times, but we’ll be seeing some of moisture move into the region ahead of a cold front. Now, we don’t have a ton of fuel for storms, but there is so much wind in the atmosphere that as the cold front sparks showers during the afternoon and early evening, some could contain damaging winds at times. It’s something we’ll watch. Highs soar up into the lower 70s before the front moves in, dropping temperatures back into the lower 50s overnight. Though, even after the front moves through, things will still be breezy.

Into Midweek and Beyond

The nicest couple of days of this work week are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as some high pressure works in between our latest systems. We’ll see at least some filtered sunshine as highs climb from the middle 60s to the middle 70s ahead of our next system on Wednesday.

That system begins to move in Wednesday night and into Thursday, with more showers possible for the second half of the week. It looks to be breezy as well, but not quite as breezy as we look to be tomorrow. Those showers keep us milder as we head into the late week with highs back in the upper 50s to middle 60s Thursday and Friday.

