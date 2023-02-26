Multi-agency effort leads to 14 arrests in Whitley County

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A multi-agency effort has led to the arrest of 14 different people in Whitley County.

With the assistance of Kentucky State Police and the Williamsburg Police Department, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department say they executed multiple arrest warrants Friday night, into Saturday morning.

Officials say the 14 people who were arrested had active warrants issued by the Whitley Circuit Court.

The arrests were made at the request of Ronnie Bowling and John Reynolds at the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

The arrests:

Edna Holt, age 42 of Williamsburg.

Austin Epley, age 26 of Woodbine.

James Bennett, age 49 of Bryant’s Store KY.

James Setser, age 38, of Rockholds.

Temmy Denny, age 59, of Mount Vernon KY.

Amos Croley, age 30, of Williamsburg.

Spenser Toler, age 36, of Brodhead KY.

Larry Tucker, age 35, of Corbin.

Raymond Douglas, age 54, of Williamsburg.

Emily Croley, age 28, of Williamsburg.

Tina Hicks, age 45, of Williamsburg.

Glenn Reid, age 59, of Rockholds.

Elizabeth Bennett, age 23, of Corbin.

Daniel Chansler, age 47, of Williamsburg

