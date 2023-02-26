Kentucky women’s basketball drops final regular season game to Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The cats drop their final game of the regular season at home to Tennessee 83-63.

Maddie Sherr lead the way scoring for UK with an impressive 27 points, followed by Robyn Benton who dropped in 17.

Kentucky finished the season 10-18 and 2-14 in SEC play.

The lady cats will now get ready for the SEC tournament, starting March 1st.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.