Kentucky women’s basketball drops final regular season game to Tennessee

Elzy takes over at UK
Elzy takes over at UK
By Nate Johnson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The cats drop their final game of the regular season at home to Tennessee 83-63.

Maddie Sherr lead the way scoring for UK with an impressive 27 points, followed by Robyn Benton who dropped in 17.

Kentucky finished the season 10-18 and 2-14 in SEC play.

The lady cats will now get ready for the SEC tournament, starting March 1st.

