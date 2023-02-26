Kentucky Theatre sees rise in ticket sales for ‘Cocaine Bear’

LARGE TURN-OUT FOR "COCAINE BEAR" AT KENTUCKY THEATER
By Julia Sandor
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During January and February, the Kentucky Theatre sees less guests in their movie theatre, but with the premiere of ‘Cocaine Bear’ fans are filling hundreds of seats in the theatre.

Lisa Meek, chair of the board for Friends of the Kentucky Theatre, said it’s always fun to greet new guests. After 100 years of business, they’re excited for more business.

“So many people are saying they’re here for the first time, and they’re looking around like, wow this is beautiful.” Meek said.

The theatre went dark at the peak of the pandemic, shutting their doors and turning off the projectors. It showed them that keeping the magic alive is hard work.

“We’ve been open for at least a year and a month now, and it’s just really interesting when you’re running a business to see what that year is like.” She said.

Now, they have fans visiting from all over the state and country. Meek said she continuously gets calls from Nashville and other big cities asking how they can get tickets to ‘Cocaine Bear.’

Two Louisville natives, Craig Martorana and Hailee Cook, drove down just to see the excitement in Lexington.

“I’m super excited to get in this theatre.” Craig Martorana said, “I love checking out the local theatres in different cities, so it’s another one I get to check off.”

Those at the Kentucky Theatre said with more successful movies, like ‘Cocaine Bear’, they’re hopeful for even more business in the future.

