Home air quality could be a threat to cardiac health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With February being American Heart Month, it’s important to do what you can to keep your heart in good health. Testing the air quality of your home could save your heart down the line.

Companies test for things like mold, dander, pollen, dust mites and any other biological particulates that could affect your heart and lungs.

“When you are breathing in those biological particulates, the department of health and human services said that ‘short and long term increased exposure of those particulates is going to increase the chance of you having a heart attack or heart disease,’” says owner of WIN Home Inspection Fort Knox, Jonathan Wilkes. “The British Heart Foundation found that even though you are breathing these particulates into your lungs, they can enter your bloodstream, and they will travel from your lungs to your heart via your bloodstream.”

During February and other winter months, many people in Kentucky naturally tend to spend more time indoors. However, spending time in an enclosed space makes it even more paramount that the air you’re breathing in is clean.

“If you have any of these particulates entering your home when you are keeping the windows closed, and keeping the door closed, and not actively ventilating your home, you’re going to just keep recirculating and breathing that same poor air,” says Wilkes.

While testing the air quality of your home will usually cost you between $250 to $300, experts say that your health is worth it.

“The tradeoff is peace of mind,” says Wilkes. “You’re making sure that you’re putting actionable steps towards the longevity of your life and your health.”

