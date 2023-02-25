Wildcats dominate Auburn 86-54

Kentucky hosts Auburn at Rupp Arena
Kentucky hosts Auburn at Rupp Arena(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is proving their tournament stock as the regular season winds down, taking down Auburn 86-54 at Rupp Arena.

Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin both logged double-doubles in Kentucky’s 20th win of the season.

The Cats led by 11 going into the locker room but outscored Bruce Pearl’s Tigers 46-25 in the second half.

Kentucky-Auburn Box Score
Kentucky-Auburn Box Score(StatBroadcast)

Kentucky will play one last home game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lovitt is charged with forgery and abuse of public trust. (Whitley County Detention Center)
Former housing authority director sentenced to 15 years
prestonsburg police fatal
Names released in deadly crash in Prestonsburg
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky on Feb. 2 ahead of potentially...
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency due to storm damage
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
KSP: Knox County man found dead inside burned home, one charged with murder
Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive

Latest News

Perry Central wins the 14th Region.
Bracket set for Boys’ 14th Region Tournament
The 13th Region Tournament draws are complete.
Brackets set for 13th Region Tournaments
Reed Sheppard takes over as regional leading scorer
Reed Sheppard takes over as 13th Region all-time leading scorer
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: Sports Overtime - February 24, 2023