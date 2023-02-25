Wildcats dominate Auburn 86-54

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is proving their tournament stock as the regular season winds down, taking down Auburn 86-54 at Rupp Arena.

Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin both logged double-doubles in Kentucky’s 20th win of the season.

The Cats led by 11 going into the locker room but outscored Bruce Pearl’s Tigers 46-25 in the second half.

Kentucky-Auburn Box Score (StatBroadcast)

Kentucky will play one last home game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

