Sheriff: Monticello man arrested following burglary investigation

Jesse Mason
Jesse Mason(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello man was arrested on burglary, theft and handgun charges.

Deputies said they received a complaint on Tuesday about a home burglary in the Bugwood community.

During an investigation, deputies said they interviewed several people related to the burglary, and received three names of possible suspects.

On Friday, officials got an arrest warrant for Jesse E. Mason. He was found at a home on East Kentucky Highway 90.

Mason was arrested and charged with burglary, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Officials said the burglary investigation will continue, and more arrests are pending.

If you have any information, you can call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 606-348-5416.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lovitt is charged with forgery and abuse of public trust. (Whitley County Detention Center)
Former housing authority director sentenced to 15 years
prestonsburg police fatal
POLICE: Two killed in crash in Prestonsburg
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky on Feb. 2 ahead of potentially...
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency due to storm damage
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
KSP: Knox County man found dead inside burned home, one charged with murder
Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive

Latest News

College students from flood-ravaged areas are mostly back on campus, while their families are...
Morehead State University announces freeze on student housing rates
Mall walkers are helping to keep one SEKY mall alive
'Appalachian Forager' making Tik Tok.
Lawrence County native ‘Appalachian Forager’ talks Tik Tok fame
Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive