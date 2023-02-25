Sheriff: Monticello man arrested following burglary investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello man was arrested on burglary, theft and handgun charges.

Deputies said they received a complaint on Tuesday about a home burglary in the Bugwood community.

During an investigation, deputies said they interviewed several people related to the burglary, and received three names of possible suspects.

On Friday, officials got an arrest warrant for Jesse E. Mason. He was found at a home on East Kentucky Highway 90.

Mason was arrested and charged with burglary, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Officials said the burglary investigation will continue, and more arrests are pending.

If you have any information, you can call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 606-348-5416.

