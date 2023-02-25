Reed Sheppard takes over as 13th Region all-time leading scorer

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - With a 42-point performance in the district finals, Reed Sheppard has become the all-time leading scorer in the 13th Region.

Sheppard entered the 49th District Championship game with 3,608 points, just 20 points away from the record previously set by Andrew Taylor at Corbin.

He has now reached 3,650 career points, surpassing Flat Gap’s Charlie Osborne to take over as the third-ranked leading scorer in the state. He holds the state record for steals.

North Laurel will seek a second-straight 13th Region title at this year’s tournament, held March 1-7 at The Corbin Arena.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lovitt is charged with forgery and abuse of public trust. (Whitley County Detention Center)
Former housing authority director sentenced to 15 years
prestonsburg police fatal
POLICE: Two killed in crash in Prestonsburg
Christie McFadden (Source: LCSO)
Corbin woman pleads guilty for the murder of her mother
CMS terminated its Medicare provider agreement with Parkview Nursing Home in Pikeville.
Pike County nursing home officials release statement following loss of Medicare agreement
Black Sheep Bakery scones
Letcher County restaurant built on giving people a second chance

Latest News

The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: Sports Overtime - February 24, 2023
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School scoreboard, February 24, 2023
Blair Green will play her final game at Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.
Blair Green gets set for final game in Memorial Coliseum
Dugger signs with the University of the Cumberlands.
Pulaski County QB signs with the University of the Cumberlands