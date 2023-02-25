Reed Sheppard takes over as 13th Region all-time leading scorer

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - With a 42-point performance in the district finals, Reed Sheppard has become the all-time leading scorer in the 13th Region.

Sheppard entered the 49th District Championship game with 3,608 points, just 20 points away from the record previously set by Andrew Taylor at Corbin.

He has now reached 3,650 career points, surpassing Flat Gap’s Charlie Osborne to take over as the third-ranked leading scorer in the state. He holds the state record for steals.

North Laurel will seek a second-straight 13th Region title at this year’s tournament, held March 1-7 at The Corbin Arena.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.