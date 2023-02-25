Morehead State University announces freeze on student housing rates

By Keaton Hall
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Morehead State University announced they are freezing on-campus housing rates for students for the upcoming academic year.

The university has frozen rates in the past and said the decision is part of their commitment to make education more accessible and affordable.

“We understand that the cost of tuition and housing can be a significant burden for many students and their families,” said MSU President Dr. Jay Morgan. “By freezing housing rates again, we hope to create an environment of affordability coupled with a quality education.”

The price freeze will apply to all students who live on campus, regardless of year or housing assignment.

For more information about housing at MSU, you can contact the Office of Student Housing at housing@moreheadstate.edu, 606-783-2060 or by visiting moreheadstate.edu/housing.

