Media drop Dilbert after creator’s Black `hate group’ remark

FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert character in his studio in Dublin, Calif., Oct. 26, 2006. Several prominent media publishers across the U.S. are dropping the Dilbert comic strip after Adams, its creator, described people who are Black as members of “a racist hate group” during an online video show. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Several prominent media publishers across the U.S. are dropping the Dilbert comic strip after its creator described people who are Black as members of “a racist hate group” during an online video show.

Various media officials denounced the comments by Dilbert creator Scott Adams as racist, hateful and discriminatory while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work.

Andrews McMeel Syndication, which distributes Dilbert, did not immediately respond Saturday to requests for comment from Adams or from the syndicator about his remarks. Dilbert is a long-running comic that pokes fun at office-place culture.

The backlash began following an episode this past week of the YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.” Among other topics, Adams referenced a Rasmussen Reports survey that had asked whether people agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white.”

Most agreed, but Adams noted that 26% of Black respondents disagreed and others weren’t sure.

The Anti-Defamation League says the phrase was popularized in 2017 as a trolling campaign by members of the discussion forum 4chan but then began being used by some white supremacists.

Adams, who is white, repeatedly referred to people who are Black as members of a “hate group” or a “racist hate group” and said he would no longer “help Black Americans.” He urged white people “to get the hell away from Black people.”

The San Antonio Express-News, which is part of Hearst Newspapers, said Saturday that it will drop the Dilbert comic strip, effective Monday, “because of hateful and discriminatory public comments by its creator.”

The USA Today Network tweeted Friday that it also will stop publishing Dilbert “due to recent discriminatory comments by its creator.”

The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and other publications that are part of Advance Local media also announced that they are dropping Dilbert.

“This is a decision based on the principles of this news organization and the community we serve,” wrote Chris Quinn, editor of The Plain Dealer. ‘”We are not a home for those who espouse racism. We certainly do not want to provide them with financial support.”

Christopher Kelly, vice president of content for NJ Advance Media, wrote that the news organization believes in “the free and fair exchange of ideas.”

“But when those ideas cross into hate speech, a line must be drawn,” Kelly wrote.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lovitt is charged with forgery and abuse of public trust. (Whitley County Detention Center)
Former housing authority director sentenced to 15 years
prestonsburg police fatal
POLICE: Two killed in crash in Prestonsburg
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky on Feb. 2 ahead of potentially...
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency due to storm damage
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
KSP: Knox County man found dead inside burned home, one charged with murder
Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive

Latest News

College students from flood-ravaged areas are mostly back on campus, while their families are...
Morehead State University announces freeze on student housing rates
As a winter storm in the North and West intensifies, heat in the South is creating a 100-degree...
Snow falls in Los Angeles area, 1,000s still without power
Mall walkers are helping to keep one SEKY mall alive
Kevin Shotsberger and Razz Jenkins are self-proclaimed “old farts” sharing advice with a few...
2 ‘old farts’ set up at park to give out free advice
FILE - Iron Eyes Cody, the ''Crying Indian'' whose tearful face in 1970s TV commercials became...
Rights to ‘Crying Indian’ ad to go to Native American group