Mall walkers are helping to keep one SEKY mall alive

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - If you think mall walkers are a thing of the past, the mall walkers at Middlesboro Mall in Bell County may beg to differ.

Before many of the stores open inside the mall, people like Sebrina Elliott of Tazewell, Tennessee are looking to get their steps in.

“I try to walk five miles every other day when I come, and some days, I might be able to get 3 or 4 miles in, it just depends on what my day looks like,” said Elliott.

After having gastric bypass surgery last month, Elliot began walking around Middlesboro Mall to aid in her weight loss journey.

“I really just thought of it, ‘I gotta find some place to walk, I gotta find some place inside,’ because in the beginning of January when I started walking, it was pretty cold outside” she said.

Elliot said there are numerous benefits to mall walking, which might help to keep it in style.

“You can come out here, you can walk, you can walk as fast as you want or as slow as you want, start out slow or end up going faster,” said Elliott. “So, to me, I feel like its a very good thing because you can go at your own pace. You don’t have someone right beside you, running 5 miles on a treadmill.”

With so many malls closing across the nation, those who work at the Middlesboro Mall said mall walkers help to keep places like this alive.

“I mean, that’s what keeping the mall open, basically,” said Bobby Browning, who does maintenance for the mall. “I’ve had anywhere from ten, twelve people come in here at one point in time. People don’t believe it, but they do, and they’re continuously in here walking.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.