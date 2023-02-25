Long term recovery group in Ky. dedicates first home to tornado survivor

The Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group is dedicating the first home in the New...
The Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group is dedicating the first home in the New Lease on Life program to a tornado survivor.(Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group is dedicating its first home in the New Lease on Life program on February 27 at 3:15 p.m.

The Mayfield Graves Co. LTRG purchased the vacant house at 804 Maple St. in Mayfield, Kentucky, and partnered with Community Fellowship Baptist Church to fully renovate the home for a tornado survivor.

According to a release from the LTRG, this is the first home purchased and renovated as part of the New Lease on Life program.

The program was created by the LTRG to provide housing for survivors who lived in rental property destroyed by the December 10 tornado.

The group purchases vacant homes in the city of Mayfield and Graves County, utilizing their partner network to make repairs and improvements to the home. The LTRG will also partner with the Energy and Environment Cabinet and Post-Disaster Architectural and Engineering professionals to repair homes with the same measures used in current new-home builds, according to the release.

These homes will include energy efficient appliances and heating/cooling units to lower the overall cost of home ownership.

The LTRG also works with Disaster Case Managers to identify eligible survivors and match them with homes based upon family size, location and financial sustainability.

The release said that after one year of leasing the home, the survivor will be allowed to purchase the home at a significantly reduced rate.

For more information visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lovitt is charged with forgery and abuse of public trust. (Whitley County Detention Center)
Former housing authority director sentenced to 15 years
prestonsburg police fatal
Names released in deadly crash in Prestonsburg
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky on Feb. 2 ahead of potentially...
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency due to storm damage
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
KSP: Knox County man found dead inside burned home, one charged with murder
Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive

Latest News

Jesse Mason
Sheriff: Monticello man arrested following burglary investigation
College students from flood-ravaged areas are mostly back on campus, while their families are...
Morehead State University announces freeze on student housing rates
Mall walkers are helping to keep one SEKY mall alive
(FILE) Pediatricians and state health officials warn the drop in routine vaccinations is...
Measles case reported in Jessamine County
'Appalachian Forager' making Tik Tok.
Lawrence County native ‘Appalachian Forager’ talks Tik Tok fame