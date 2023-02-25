Long term recovery group in Ky. dedicates first home to tornado survivor

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group is dedicating its first home in the New Lease on Life program on February 27 at 3:15 p.m.

The Mayfield Graves Co. LTRG purchased the vacant house at 804 Maple St. in Mayfield, Kentucky, and partnered with Community Fellowship Baptist Church to fully renovate the home for a tornado survivor.

According to a release from the LTRG, this is the first home purchased and renovated as part of the New Lease on Life program.

The program was created by the LTRG to provide housing for survivors who lived in rental property destroyed by the December 10 tornado.

The group purchases vacant homes in the city of Mayfield and Graves County, utilizing their partner network to make repairs and improvements to the home. The LTRG will also partner with the Energy and Environment Cabinet and Post-Disaster Architectural and Engineering professionals to repair homes with the same measures used in current new-home builds, according to the release.

These homes will include energy efficient appliances and heating/cooling units to lower the overall cost of home ownership.

The LTRG also works with Disaster Case Managers to identify eligible survivors and match them with homes based upon family size, location and financial sustainability.

The release said that after one year of leasing the home, the survivor will be allowed to purchase the home at a significantly reduced rate.

For more information visit their website.

