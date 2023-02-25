KSP: Knox County man found dead inside burned home, one charged with murder

By Jennifer K. Perkins and Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers said they are conducting a murder investigation after a body was found following a fire.

Police said they received the call Thursday night shortly after 11:00 p.m.

The building was located at 1845 Horn Branch Road in the Woolum community.

Officials confirmed Ricky Campbell, 64, was found inside his burned home, and the cause of death was ruled a gunshot wound.

After an investigation, KSP charged Harvey Hood, 42, with murder, arson, theft and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials said Hood was found at his home, approximately half a mile from the crime scene, with severe burns.

He was flown to the University of Louisville for treatment.

After treatment, Hood will be taken back to Knox County.

