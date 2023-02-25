High School scoreboard, February 24, 2023

By Nate Johnson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a fun night of basketball throughout the mountains with the district championships wrapping up tonight.

BOYS

North Laurel, 102, Clay County, 55, 49th District

South Laurel, 64, Corbin, 59, 50th District

Barbourville, 53, Pineville, 51, 51st District

Harlan County, 72, Harlan, 62, 52nd District

Letcher County Central, 58, Knott County Central, 52, 53rd District

Hazard, 53, Perry County Central, 45, 54th District

Morgan County, 81, East Carter, 48, 62nd District

Powell County, 69, Estill County 64, 56th District

Martin County 66, Paintsville, 62, 57th District

