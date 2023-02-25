High School scoreboard, February 24, 2023
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a fun night of basketball throughout the mountains with the district championships wrapping up tonight.
BOYS
North Laurel, 102, Clay County, 55, 49th District
South Laurel, 64, Corbin, 59, 50th District
Barbourville, 53, Pineville, 51, 51st District
Harlan County, 72, Harlan, 62, 52nd District
Letcher County Central, 58, Knott County Central, 52, 53rd District
Hazard, 53, Perry County Central, 45, 54th District
Morgan County, 81, East Carter, 48, 62nd District
Powell County, 69, Estill County 64, 56th District
Martin County 66, Paintsville, 62, 57th District
