Health officials: New measles case linked to Asbury revival

Measles Vaccine
Measles Vaccine(WHSV)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, state health officials announced a case of measles was identified in Jessamine County.

Officials said the person, who is unvaccinated, went to the spiritual revival on Asbury University’s campus on February 18.

“Anyone who attended the revival on Feb. 18 may have been exposed to measles,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH). “Attendees who are unvaccinated are encouraged to quarantine for 21 days and to seek immunization with the measles vaccine, which is safe and effective.”

Three cases of measles have been confirmed in Kentucky over the last three months.

The first case was reported in December 2022 in Christian County, and the second case was reported in January in Powell County.

“If you may have been exposed at Asbury University’s campus and develop any symptoms, whether previously vaccinated or unvaccinated, please isolate yourself from others and call your medical provider, urgent care, or emergency department to seek testing,” said Dr. Stack. “Please do not arrive at a health care facility without advance notice so that others will not be exposed.”

