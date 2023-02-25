Gloomy start to the weekend, watching strong storm potential on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a cool and gloomy start to the weekend, but we are tracking milder temperatures and possible thunderstorms by Monday.

Tonight through Sunday night

Gloomy weather continues across the region into tonight. A stray sprinkle can not be ruled out, but most of us stay dry and cloudy. We could also see some patchy fog in some places. Because of the cloud cover, temperatures only fall into the lower-40s.

Above-average temperatures look to return for the second half of the weekend. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Most of your Sunday looks dry, but an isolated shower is possible by Sunday night as a warm front moves through the region.

Into Sunday night, mostly cloudy skies continue. Again, a spotty shower will be possible as a warm front moves through. Overnight lows only dip into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Strong Storms Possible on Monday

We are still monitoring the potential for some strong to severe storms on Monday. Some good news, the Level 2 Slight risk was pulled west with the latest update. However, it still includes our western counties. For the most part, everyone else is included in a Level 1 Marginal risk. The primary threats look to be strong, straight-line winds and heavy rain. However, a quick, spin-up tornado can not be ruled out.

SPC Day 3 (WYMT Weather)

Away from thunderstorms, it will also be breezy. Winds could gust up to 30 mph in some places. It will also be warmer. Highs on Monday top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

More good news, the weather looks awesome on Tuesday! We look to stay dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. Temperatures look to reach the lower-60s, and lows fall into the mid-40s.

Unsettled Weather Pattern Continues

Most of your Wednesday looks dry and mild. Highs reach the lower-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds. However, scattered showers will be possible by Wednesday night. Lows only fall into the mid-50s.

Thursday and Friday are also looking soggy.

Showers are possible on Thursday under a cloudy sky. Temperatures look to reach the mid-and-low-60s, while lows fall into the upper-40s.

Friday is interesting. Models are hinting at a possible rain-to-snow changeover to close out the work week. We are still too far away to buy into this, but it is something we will definitely keep an eye on.

