Brackets set for 15th Region Tournament
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Wireless is ready to host the 15th region boys’ and girls’ tournament.
The coaches of the 15th Region completed the tournament draws and the brackets are set for the 2023 15th Region Tournament hosted by Appalachian Wireless.
Check out the brackets below! All games will be played at The Corbin Arena and will air on H&I and WYMT.com
BOYS’
|Date
|Matchup
|Time
|Wed., March 1
|Lawrence vs. Belfry
Martin County vs. Shelby Valley
|6:30 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
|Thu., March 2
|Pikeville vs. Paintsville
Pike Central vs. Betsy Layne
|6:30 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
|Sat., March 4
|TBD
TBD
|6:30 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
|Mon., March 6
|TBD
|7:00 p.m.
GIRLS’
|Date
|Matchup
|Time
|Mon., February 27
|Martin County vs. Floyd Central
Pikeville vs. Belfry
|6:30 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
|Tues., February 28
|Pike Central vs. Shelby Valley
Lawrence vs. Paintsville
|6:30 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
|Fri., March 3
|TBD
TBD
|6:30 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
|Sat., March 4
|TBD
|4:00 p.m.
