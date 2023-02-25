Brackets set for 15th Region Tournament

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Wireless is ready to host the 15th region boys’ and girls’ tournament.

The coaches of the 15th Region completed the tournament draws and the brackets are set for the 2023 15th Region Tournament hosted by Appalachian Wireless.

Check out the brackets below! All games will be played at The Corbin Arena and will air on H&I and WYMT.com

BOYS’

DateMatchupTime
Wed., March 1Lawrence vs. Belfry
Martin County vs. Shelby Valley		6:30 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
Thu., March 2Pikeville vs. Paintsville
Pike Central vs. Betsy Layne		6:30 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
Sat., March 4TBD
TBD		6:30 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
Mon., March 6TBD7:00 p.m.

GIRLS’

DateMatchupTime
Mon., February 27Martin County vs. Floyd Central
Pikeville vs. Belfry 		6:30 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
Tues., February 28Pike Central vs. Shelby Valley
Lawrence vs. Paintsville 		6:30 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
Fri., March 3TBD
TBD		6:30 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
Sat., March 4TBD4:00 p.m.

