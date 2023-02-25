Brackets set for 15th Region Tournament

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Wireless is ready to host the 15th region boys’ and girls’ tournament.

The coaches of the 15th Region completed the tournament draws and the brackets are set for the 2023 15th Region Tournament hosted by Appalachian Wireless.

Check out the brackets below! All games will be played at The Corbin Arena and will air on H&I and WYMT.com

BOYS’

Date Matchup Time Wed., March 1 Lawrence vs. Belfry

Martin County vs. Shelby Valley 6:30 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Thu., March 2 Pikeville vs. Paintsville

Pike Central vs. Betsy Layne 6:30 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Sat., March 4 TBD

TBD 6:30 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Mon., March 6 TBD 7:00 p.m.

GIRLS’

Date Matchup Time Mon., February 27 Martin County vs. Floyd Central

Pikeville vs. Belfry 6:30 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Tues., February 28 Pike Central vs. Shelby Valley

Lawrence vs. Paintsville 6:30 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Fri., March 3 TBD

TBD 6:30 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Sat., March 4 TBD 4:00 p.m.

