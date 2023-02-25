Brackets set for 13th Region Tournaments

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s tournament time in the Cumberland Valley!

The coaches of the 13th Region completed the tournament draws and the brackets are set for the 2023 Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region Tournament hosted by South Laurel.

Check out the brackets below! All games will be played at The Corbin Arena and will air on H&I and WYMT.com

BOYS

DATE MATCHUP TIME Wed., March 1 North Laurel vs. Harlan 6 p.m. South Laurel vs. Pineville 7:30 p.m. Thu., March 2 Barbourville vs. Clay County 6 p.m. Harlan County vs. Corbin 7:30 p.m. Sat. March 4 NL/Harlan vs. SL/Pineville 1 p.m. B’ville/Clay vs. Harlan Co./Corbin 2:30 p.m. Mon. March 7 Championship Game 7 p.m.

GIRLS

DATE MATCHUP TIME Mon., February 27 North Laurel vs. Harlan County 6 p.m. Knox Central vs. South Laurel 7:30 p.m. Tue., February 28 Corbin vs. Pineville 6 p.m. Bell County vs. Jackson County 7:30 p.m. Fri., March 3 NL/Harlan Co. vs. Knox/SL 6 p.m. Corbin/Pineville vs. Bell/Jackson 7:30 p.m. Sat. March 4 Championship Game 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.