Brackets set for 13th Region Tournaments

The 13th Region Tournament draws are complete.
The 13th Region Tournament draws are complete.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s tournament time in the Cumberland Valley!

The coaches of the 13th Region completed the tournament draws and the brackets are set for the 2023 Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region Tournament hosted by South Laurel.

Check out the brackets below! All games will be played at The Corbin Arena and will air on H&I and WYMT.com

BOYS

DATEMATCHUPTIME
Wed., March 1North Laurel vs. Harlan6 p.m.
South Laurel vs. Pineville7:30 p.m.
Thu., March 2Barbourville vs. Clay County6 p.m.
Harlan County vs. Corbin7:30 p.m.
Sat. March 4NL/Harlan vs. SL/Pineville1 p.m.
B’ville/Clay vs. Harlan Co./Corbin2:30 p.m.
Mon. March 7Championship Game7 p.m.

GIRLS

DATEMATCHUPTIME
Mon., February 27North Laurel vs. Harlan County6 p.m.
Knox Central vs. South Laurel7:30 p.m.
Tue., February 28Corbin vs. Pineville6 p.m.
Bell County vs. Jackson County7:30 p.m.
Fri., March 3NL/Harlan Co. vs. Knox/SL6 p.m.
Corbin/Pineville vs. Bell/Jackson7:30 p.m.
Sat. March 4Championship Game7 p.m.

