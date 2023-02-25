Bracket set for Boys’ 14th Region Tournament

Perry Central wins the 14th Region.
Perry Central wins the 14th Region.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A 14th Region champion will be crowned at Perry Central High School.

The coaches of the 14th Region completed the tournament draws and the brackets are set for the 2023 Boys’ 14th Region Tournament hosted by the defending champion Commodores.

BOYS

DATEMATCHUPTIME
Wed., March 1Perry Central vs. Powell County6 p.m.
Letcher Central vs. Wolfe County8 p.m.
Thu., March 2Hazard vs. Estill County6 p.m.
Breathitt County vs. Knott Central8 p.m.
Sat. March 4Perry Cent./Powell Co. vs. Letcher Cent./Wolfe Co.6 p.m.
Hazard/Estill Co. vs. Breathitt Co./Knott Cent.8 p.m.
Sun. March 6Championship Game7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lovitt is charged with forgery and abuse of public trust. (Whitley County Detention Center)
Former housing authority director sentenced to 15 years
prestonsburg police fatal
POLICE: Two killed in crash in Prestonsburg
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
KSP: Knox County man found dead inside burned home, one charged with murder
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky on Feb. 2 ahead of potentially...
Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency due to storm damage
Deadly two-car crash
Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash

Latest News

The 13th Region Tournament draws are complete.
Brackets set for 13th Region Tournaments
Reed Sheppard takes over as regional leading scorer
Reed Sheppard takes over as 13th Region all-time leading scorer
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: Sports Overtime - February 24, 2023
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School scoreboard, February 24, 2023