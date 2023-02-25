Bracket set for Boys’ 14th Region Tournament

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A 14th Region champion will be crowned at Perry Central High School.

The coaches of the 14th Region completed the tournament draws and the brackets are set for the 2023 Boys’ 14th Region Tournament hosted by the defending champion Commodores.

BOYS

DATE MATCHUP TIME Wed., March 1 Perry Central vs. Powell County 6 p.m. Letcher Central vs. Wolfe County 8 p.m. Thu., March 2 Hazard vs. Estill County 6 p.m. Breathitt County vs. Knott Central 8 p.m. Sat. March 4 Perry Cent./Powell Co. vs. Letcher Cent./Wolfe Co. 6 p.m. Hazard/Estill Co. vs. Breathitt Co./Knott Cent. 8 p.m. Sun. March 6 Championship Game 7:30 p.m.

