What’s next for Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Lee Goldy after impeachment

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s State Senate will likely hold an impeachment trial later this session, following the impeachment of Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Lee Goldy.

Goldy is accused of having improper communication and making deals with a criminal defendant.

The last time the House impeached someone was 1991. Now, the Senate is preparing for a trial of sorts.

“We become, in essence, a jury. The House will be the managers, like a prosecutor. They will present evidence to a committee,” said Republican Senator Robert Stivers.

The Senate’s actions come after the House voted unanimously to impeach the prosecutor that serves Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, and Rowan counties.

“I do not know what the proof is, so I do not know what the outcome will be or punishment if there is sufficient proof,” said Stivers.

Goldy is accused of doing favors for a criminal defendant in exchange for sexually explicit photographs.

He’s also accused of intervening in ongoing criminal cases. The Senate could hear evidence or appoint a committee, then hear recommendations.

“There could be a potential agreement reached prior to that which we would have to justify as a Senate Body,” said Stivers.

The Senate could vote to convict and remove him from office. Goldy’s resignation takes effect next week, but he could hold office again.

If two-thirds of the Senate votes to convict, according to the Kentucky constitution, he cannot hold a position of honor, trust or profit under the commonwealth.

This year’s Legislative Session ends March 30, so it is expected the Senate trail will take place before then.

