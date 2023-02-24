Virginia State Police investigating deadly crash

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One woman is dead after a single-car crash in Wise, Virginia on Tuesday.

Virginia State Police troopers say a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse was heading northbound on State Route 680 when the driver, Susan M. Sturgill, 40, of Wise, Va., went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the left side of the road before striking a guardrail and hitting a tree.

Troopers say Sturgill was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center where she later died.

Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. Officers say speeding may have contributed to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

