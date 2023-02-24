Ukraine native living in Jessamine Co. reflects on war, one-year later

Ukraine native living in Jessamine Co. reflects on war, one-year later
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The conflict has significant ties to central Kentucky. Jessamine County is home to thousands of families who hail from both Ukraine and Russia.

Victor Selepina is a native of Ukraine living in Nicholasville, where he helps run his brother’s plumbing business. Every day he monitors the news coming out of his home country, including what happened earlier this week.

“A bus station was attacked,” Selepina said. “People going about their business, going to work, and a few rockets came in. People who are not longer with us, just going about their business.”

During this past year, Selepina didn’t just sit back and watch the horrible pictures coming into his comfortable Nicholasville living room; he did something about it.

In April, Victor and four other men flew into Poland and drove into Ukraine, hauling 92 pieces of body armor to outfit volunteers who were delivering food and supplies to the front lines.

During his short time in the war zone, he got a sense of what his fellow countrymen were facing.

“It seemed like there’s no future; there’s no hope,” he said.

From the beginning of the war, the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church in Jessamine County was the hub for prayer and fundraisers.

Initially, community support was huge, but Selepina says over time, donations have dwindled.

“It’s a people thing,” said Selepina. “It’s a human nature thing whenever something goes on for a long period of time; people just lose interest. So yes, it is hard to get support; yes, it is hard to get relief.”

Selepina says Jessamine County is hosting 1,000 refugees from the war. Next month he’s expecting to host one of those families in his basement.

Ukrainian families from across central Kentucky will head to downtown Louisville for a 5 p.m. rally for the one-year anniversary of the war.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lovitt is charged with forgery and abuse of public trust. (Whitley County Detention Center)
Former housing authority director sentenced to 15 years
prestonsburg police fatal
POLICE: Two killed in crash in Prestonsburg
Christie McFadden (Source: LCSO)
Corbin woman pleads guilty for the murder of her mother
CMS terminated its Medicare provider agreement with Parkview Nursing Home in Pikeville.
Pike County nursing home officials release statement following loss of Medicare agreement
Black Sheep Bakery scones
Letcher County restaurant built on giving people a second chance

Latest News

Measles Vaccine
Health officials: New measles case linked to Asbury revival
Since 1999, God's Appalachian Partnership has reached out and assisted folks in its community,...
Floyd County non-profit still assisting with flood relief
Perry Wright II has been cutting hair since he was 16.
‘I really didn’t have a barber’: Pikeville barber bringing cuts to Black community
A person gambles as betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl are displayed on monitors at the...
New sports gambling bill working its way through Kentucky’s state legislature
prestonsburg police fatal
POLICE: Two killed in crash in Prestonsburg